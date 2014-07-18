1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,615-0,720 0,615-0,725 0,612-0,718 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,765 1,197 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 649 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed