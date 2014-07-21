* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,610-0,731 03,500 0,610-0,730 Gondal 06,000 617-0,750 04,500 623-0,725 Jasdan 0,400 620-0,699 0,300 627-0,675 Jamnagar 02,000 610-0,722 01,000 620-0,715 Junagadh 03,500 615-0,743 01,000 630-0,744 Keshod 00,500 600-0,711 00,500 605-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,731 0,625-0,730 0,610-0,725 0,610-0,717 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,940 2,150-2,472 2,180-2,470 Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,140-3,159 2,100-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,458 0,725-0,789 0,720-0,784 Rapeseeds 100 585-625 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 1,210 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 652 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed