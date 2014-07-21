* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,610-0,731 03,500 0,610-0,730
Gondal 06,000 617-0,750 04,500 623-0,725
Jasdan 0,400 620-0,699 0,300 627-0,675
Jamnagar 02,000 610-0,722 01,000 620-0,715
Junagadh 03,500 615-0,743 01,000 630-0,744
Keshod 00,500 600-0,711 00,500 605-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,731 0,625-0,730 0,610-0,725 0,610-0,717
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,940 2,150-2,472 2,180-2,470
Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,140-3,159 2,100-3,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,458 0,725-0,789 0,720-0,784
Rapeseeds 100 585-625 590-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 1,210 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 652 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed