1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,735 0,620-0,731 0,610-0,725 0,610-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,785 1,225 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 636 636 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed