* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,615-0,735 04,000 0,610-0,735
Gondal 06,500 630-0,753 07,000 625-0,745
Jasdan 0,500 633-0,712 0,500 630-0,721
Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,750 02,500 635-0,736
Junagadh 03,500 620-0,733 04,000 623-0,745
Keshod 01,000 611-0,725 01,000 603-0,724
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,735 0,625-0,735 0,615-0,725 0,610-0,725
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,040 2,140-2,462 2,145-2,470
Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,100-3,150 2,200-3,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,725-0,790 0,720-0,785
Rapeseeds 020 585-620 580-635
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,225 1,225
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 636 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 658 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil label tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed