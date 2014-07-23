1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,735 0,625-0,735 0,615-0,725 0,610-0,725
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,790 1,210 1,225
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 636 636 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed