1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,735 0,625-0,735 0,615-0,730 0,615-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 636 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 658 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,700-26,800 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed