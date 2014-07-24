1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
4. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,735 0,625-0,735 0,615-0,730 0,615-0,725
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 1,210 1,210
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 633 636 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 655 658 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,700-26,800 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed