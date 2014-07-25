* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills as arrivals of groundnut reduced following widespread rainfall since two days. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,735 04,000 0,615-0,735 Gondal 04,500 625-0,775 05,500 621-0,773 Jasdan 0,200 646-0,731 0,400 650-0,723 Jamnagar 01,000 610-0,750 01,000 624-0,745 Junagadh 01,500 645-0,763 02,500 640-0,750 Keshod 00,500 633-0,750 01,000 615-0,740 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,735 0,620-0,735 0,615-0,725 0,615-0,730 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,880 2,145-2,445 2,135-2,460 Sesame (Black) 0,175 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,725-0,786 0,720-0,784 Rapeseeds 050 595-635 575-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,780 1,215 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 655 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil label tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed