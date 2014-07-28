* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,620-0,740 03,000 0,625-0,740 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,500 625-0,775 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 646-0,731 Jamnagar 01,500 618-0,753 01,000 610-0,750 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 645-0,763 Keshod 01,500 635-0,765 00,500 633-0,750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,640-0,740 0,620-0,730 0,625-0,733 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 03,240 2,140-2,430 2,130-2,450 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,294 0,690-0,803 0,720-0,799 Rapeseeds 040 600-635 585-633 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,218 1,218 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed