1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 4. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,640-0,740 0,620-0,730 0,625-0,733 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,785 1,211 1,218 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 655 652 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed