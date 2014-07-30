* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were weak due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,610-0,740 04,000 0,620-0,740 Gondal 06,000 627-0,763 04,500 625-0,775 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,720 0,200 646-0,731 Jamnagar 01,000 605-0,775 01,500 618-0,753 Junagadh 03,000 655-0,800 01,500 645-0,763 Keshod 01,000 640-0,774 01,500 635-0,765 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,625-0,740 0,610-0,732 0,620-0,730 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,360 2,100-2,360 2,140-2,430 Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,010-3,000 2,100-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,060 0,650-0,772 0,690-0,803 Rapeseeds 060 600-650 600-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,205 1,211 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 655 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed