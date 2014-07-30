1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,625-0,740 0,610-0,732 0,620-0,730
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,205 1,211
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 629 633 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 651 655 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed