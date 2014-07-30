1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,625-0,740 0,610-0,732 0,620-0,730 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,205 1,211 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 629 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 651 655 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,600-25,700 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed