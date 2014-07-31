* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were sready due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,616-0,732 04,000 0,610-0,740 Gondal 06,500 618-0,776 06,000 627-0,763 Jasdan 0,200 640-0,725 0,300 650-0,720 Jamnagar 01,500 621-0,770 01,000 605-0,775 Junagadh 03,500 660-0,810 03,000 655-0,800 Keshod 01,000 650-0,775 01,000 640-0,774 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,631-0,732 0,625-0,740 0,616-0,724 0,610-0,732 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,240 2,050-2,332 2,100-2,360 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,000-2,950 2,010-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,612 0,680-0,794 0,650-0,772 Rapeseeds 020 600-632 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 629 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 651 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed