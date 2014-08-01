* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were sready due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,625-0,740 04,000 0,616-0,732 Gondal 05,500 623-0,761 06,500 618-0,776 Jasdan 0,200 620-0,715 0,200 640-0,725 Jamnagar 01,000 625-0,775 01,500 621-0,770 Junagadh 01,500 636-0,800 03,500 660-0,810 Keshod 00,500 610-0,776 01,000 650-0,775 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,631-0,732 0,625-0,732 0,616-0,724 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,560 2,045-2,342 2,050-2,332 Sesame (Black) 0,153 2,140-3,100 2,000-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,690-0,786 0,680-0,794 Rapeseeds 100 590-646 600-632 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 654 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,852 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,862 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed