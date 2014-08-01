1. Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,631-0,732 0,625-0,732 0,616-0,724 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,680-0,685 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,695-0,696 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,205 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 654 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed