* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,740 03,500 0,625-0,740
Gondal 05,000 630-0,802 05,500 623-0,761
Jasdan 0,200 636-0,704 0,200 620-0,715
Jamnagar 01,000 648-0,760 01,000 625-0,775
Junagadh 01,000 635-0,806 01,500 636-0,800
Keshod 00,500 623-0,780 00,500 610-0,776
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,740 0,615-0,730 0,625-0,732
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,840 2,050-2,346 2,045-2,342
Sesame (Black) 0,185 2,150-2,929 2,140-3,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,748-0,801 0,690-0,786
Rapeseeds 040 585-630 590-646
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,775 1,195 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,260
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed