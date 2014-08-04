* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,740 03,500 0,625-0,740 Gondal 05,000 630-0,802 05,500 623-0,761 Jasdan 0,200 636-0,704 0,200 620-0,715 Jamnagar 01,000 648-0,760 01,000 625-0,775 Junagadh 01,000 635-0,806 01,500 636-0,800 Keshod 00,500 623-0,780 00,500 610-0,776 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,740 0,630-0,740 0,615-0,730 0,625-0,732 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,840 2,050-2,346 2,045-2,342 Sesame (Black) 0,185 2,150-2,929 2,140-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,748-0,801 0,690-0,786 Rapeseeds 040 585-630 590-646 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,775 1,195 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed