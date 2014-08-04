1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand.
4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,631-0,722 0,625-0,740 0,625-0,716 0,630-0,740
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,770-0,775 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,785-0,786 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 652 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed