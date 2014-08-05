* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,627-0,719 03,500 0,625-0,722
Gondal 06,000 645-0,798 05,500 640-0,814
Jasdan 0,300 650-0,712 0,200 636-0,704
Jamnagar 01,000 648-0,790 01,500 632-0,765
Junagadh 03,000 660-0,801 01,000 635-0,806
Keshod 01,000 615-0,790 01,000 611-0,785
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,636-0,719 0,631-0,722 0,627-0,715 0,625-0,716
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,770-0,775 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,785-0,786 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,100 2,050-2,342 2,000-2,340
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-3,075
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,721-0,775 0,760-0,790
Rapeseeds 080 600-640 590-632
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 650 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed