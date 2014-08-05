* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,627-0,719 03,500 0,625-0,722 Gondal 06,000 645-0,798 05,500 640-0,814 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,712 0,200 636-0,704 Jamnagar 01,000 648-0,790 01,500 632-0,765 Junagadh 03,000 660-0,801 01,000 635-0,806 Keshod 01,000 615-0,790 01,000 611-0,785 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,636-0,719 0,631-0,722 0,627-0,715 0,625-0,716 (auction price) Market delivery 0,770-0,775 0,720-0,725 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,785-0,786 0,735-0,736 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,100 2,050-2,342 2,000-2,340 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,721-0,775 0,760-0,790 Rapeseeds 080 600-640 590-632 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 650 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed