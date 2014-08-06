* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,740 03,000 0,627-0,719 Gondal 05,500 633-0,805 06,000 645-0,798 Jasdan 0,300 625-0,729 0,300 650-0,712 Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,802 01,000 648-0,790 Junagadh 03,000 645-0,836 03,000 660-0,801 Keshod 01,500 630-0,795 01,000 615-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,740 0,636-0,719 0,615-0,720 0,627-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,980 2,055-2,336 2,050-2,342 Sesame (Black) 0,028 1,901-3,000 2,100-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,598 0,725-0,788 0,721-0,775 Rapeseeds 065 590-616 600-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,180 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 645 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,780-3,790 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,425-2,430 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed