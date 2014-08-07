1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,735 0,630-0,740 0,615-0,725 0,615-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,810-0,815 0,690-0,695 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,825-0,826 0,705-0,706 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,180 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 640 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,450 3,750-3,760 3,780-3,790 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,865-3,870 3,895-3,900 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,420-2,430 2,420-2,430 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed