* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,730 03,000 0,615-0,735 Gondal 05,500 634-0,815 06,000 630-0,800 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,740 0,300 622-0,755 Jamnagar 01,000 645-0,845 01,500 655-0,846 Junagadh 03,500 631-0,884 02,500 640-0,804 Keshod 01,500 630-0,812 01,500 624-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,625-0,735 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,800 2,010-2,275 2,040-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,800-2,854 2,100-2,844 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,430 0,758-0,791 0,752-0,792 Rapeseeds 080 620-635 580-643 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,755 1,190 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 643 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,750-3,760 3,750-3,760 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,895-3,900 3,865-3,870 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed