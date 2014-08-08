1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,730 0,625-0,735 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,755 1,185 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 643 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,750-3,760 3,750-3,760 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,865-3,870 3,865-3,870 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,420-2,430 2,420-2,430 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed