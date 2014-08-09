* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,615-0,720 03,000 0,610-0,730 Gondal 05,000 621-0,809 05,500 634-0,815 Jasdan 0,200 620-0,746 0,300 630-0,740 Jamnagar 01,000 670-0,819 01,000 645-0,845 Junagadh 02,500 625-0,871 03,500 631-0,884 Keshod 01,500 620-0,825 01,500 630-0,812 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,720 0,625-0,730 0,615-0,710 0,610-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,700 2,000-2,227 2,010-2,275 Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,050-2,750 1,800-2,854 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,418 0,760-0,792 0,758-0,791 Rapeseeds 040 590-630 620-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 647 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,750-3,760 3,750-3,760 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,865-3,870 3,865-3,870 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,505-2,510 2,425-2,430 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed