* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,710 03,000 0,615-0,720
Gondal 04,500 615-0,811 05,000 621-0,809
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 620-0,746
Jamnagar 01,000 675-0,833 01,000 670-0,819
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 625-0,871
Keshod 01,000 626-0,836 01,500 620-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,710 0,625-0,720 0,610-0,700 0,615-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,633 2,005-2,230 2,000-2,257
Sesame (Black) 0,215 1,950-2,696 2,050-2,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,430 0,750-0,792 0,760-0,792
Rapeseeds 050 590-630 590-630
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,425 2,425 3,750-3,760 3,750-3,760
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,865-3,870 3,865-3,870
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed