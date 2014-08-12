* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,715 02,500 0,610-0,710 Gondal 05,000 623-0,780 04,500 615-0,811 Jasdan 0,300 612-0,764 0,200 620-0,746 Jamnagar 01,000 650-0,810 01,000 675-0,833 Junagadh 03,000 600-0,839 02,500 625-0,871 Keshod 01,000 615-0,800 01,000 626-0,836 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,637 2,020-2,250 2,005-2,230 Sesame (Black) 0,365 1,950-2,725 1,950-2,696 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,750-0,790 0,750-0,792 Rapeseeds 020 580-620 590-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,178 1,178 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 642 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,425 3,710-3,720 3,750-3,760 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,865-3,870 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,500-2,505 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed