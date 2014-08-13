* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil increased due to short supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,605-0,710 02,500 0,610-0,715 Gondal 05,500 626-0,783 05,000 623-0,780 Jasdan 0,300 605-0,750 0,300 612-0,764 Jamnagar 01,000 640-0,833 01,000 650-0,810 Junagadh 02,000 623-0,848 03,000 600-0,839 Keshod 01,500 610-0,822 01,000 615-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,715 0,605-0,700 0,610-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,534 2,030-2,300 2,020-2,250 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,900-2,925 1,950-2,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,385 0,760-0,795 0,750-0,790 Rapeseeds 050 595-620 580-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,178 1,178 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 642 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,560-2,565 2,500-2,505 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed