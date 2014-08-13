* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil increased due to short supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,605-0,710 02,500 0,610-0,715
Gondal 05,500 626-0,783 05,000 623-0,780
Jasdan 0,300 605-0,750 0,300 612-0,764
Jamnagar 01,000 640-0,833 01,000 650-0,810
Junagadh 02,000 623-0,848 03,000 600-0,839
Keshod 01,500 610-0,822 01,000 615-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,715 0,605-0,700 0,610-0,700
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,534 2,030-2,300 2,020-2,250
Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,900-2,925 1,950-2,725
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,385 0,760-0,795 0,750-0,790
Rapeseeds 050 595-620 580-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,178 1,178
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 642 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,560-2,565 2,500-2,505
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed