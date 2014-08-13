1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cconut oil improved due to short supply.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,710 0,605-0,700 0,610-0,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,178 1,178
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 642 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,560-2,565 2,500-2,505
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed