* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,600-0,705 03,000 0,605-0,710 Gondal 06,000 625-0,800 05,500 626-0,783 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,732 0,300 605-0,750 Jamnagar 01,000 632-0,801 01,000 640-0,833 Junagadh 01,500 626-0,804 02,000 623-0,848 Keshod 01,000 607-0,800 01,500 610-0,822 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,705 0,615-0,710 0,600-0,690 0,605-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 2,100-2,400 2,030-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,075 1,911-2,710 1,900-2,925 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,304 0,752-0,792 0,760-0,795 Rapeseeds 040 585-614 595-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,178 1,178 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,560-2,565 2,560-2,565 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed