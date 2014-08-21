* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to weak global advices. Today'Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,610-0,695 02,000 0,600-0,705 Gondal 05,500 631-0,792 06,000 625-0,800 Jasdan 0,300 612-0,748 0,200 600-0,732 Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,818 01,000 632-0,801 Junagadh 02,500 631-0,780 01,500 626-0,808 Keshod 01,500 620-0,770 01,000 607-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,695 0,620-0,705 0,610-0,690 0,600-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,400 2,110-2,430 2,100-2,400 Sesame (Black) 0,085 2,000-2,794 1,911-2,710 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,215 0,750-0,790 0,752-0,792 Rapeseeds 025 602-630 585-614 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,755 1,165 1,178 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 635 1,020-1,025 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,560-2,565 2,560-2,565 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed