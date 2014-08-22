* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,620-0,720 01,000 0,610-0,695 Gondal 05,000 635-0,850 05,500 631-0,792 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,744 0,300 612-0,748 Jamnagar 02,500 646-0,835 02,000 640-0,818 Junagadh 03,500 624-0,819 02,500 631-0,780 Keshod 01,500 620-0,790 01,500 620-0,770 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,720 0,620-0,695 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,071 2,100-2,418 2,110-2,430 Sesame (Black) 0,245 2,000-2,860 2,000-2,794 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,245 0,760-0,800 0,750-0,790 Rapeseeds 100 610-640 602-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,560-2,565 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed