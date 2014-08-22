* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,620-0,720 01,000 0,610-0,695
Gondal 05,000 635-0,850 05,500 631-0,792
Jasdan 0,200 600-0,744 0,300 612-0,748
Jamnagar 02,500 646-0,835 02,000 640-0,818
Junagadh 03,500 624-0,819 02,500 631-0,780
Keshod 01,500 620-0,790 01,500 620-0,770
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,720 0,620-0,695 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,690
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,071 2,100-2,418 2,110-2,430
Sesame (Black) 0,245 2,000-2,860 2,000-2,794
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,245 0,760-0,800 0,750-0,790
Rapeseeds 100 610-640 602-630
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 617 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil label tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,560-2,565
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed