1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
2. Coconut oil increased due to short supply.
3. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators.
4. Palm olien dropped further due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,720 0,620-0,695 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,690
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,750 1,190 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 585 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 607 617 1,005-1,010 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,340-1,345 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,560-2,565
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed