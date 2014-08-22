1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. 2. Coconut oil increased due to short supply. 3. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. 4. Palm olien dropped further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,720 0,620-0,695 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,750 1,190 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 617 1,005-1,010 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,340-1,345 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,560-2,565 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed