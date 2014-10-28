* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil gained due to export demand. --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,625-0,800 01,500 0,615-0,810 Gondal 12,500 633-0,809 04,000 611-0,805 Jasdan 0,500 600-0,778 1,000 590-0,750 Jamnagar 02,500 639-0,814 01,500 630-0,825 Junagadh 06,000 607-0,798 07,000 593-0,766 Keshod 02,000 605-0,795 01,000 600-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,800 0,621-0,810 0,625-0,770 0,615-0,805 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,505 1,925-2,022 1,950-2,062 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,000-3,000 2,000-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,731-0,801 0,700-0,760 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 590-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 1,300 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 586 583 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 605 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed