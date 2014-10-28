1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,800 0,621-0,810 0,625-0,770 0,615-0,805 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 1,300 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 583 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 605 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,200-24,300 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed