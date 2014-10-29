* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,625-0,805 06,000 0,625-0,800
Gondal 13,500 640-0,826 12,500 633-0,809
Jasdan 0,600 630-0,805 0,500 600-0,778
Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,875 02,500 639-0,814
Junagadh 06,500 610-0,845 06,000 607-0,798
Keshod 02,500 605-0,811 02,000 605-0,795
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,805 0,670-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,770
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,137 1,930-2,010 1,925-2,022
Sesame (Black) 0,168 2,150-3,080 2,000-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,735-0,816 0,731-0,801
Rapeseeds 025 600-625 590-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed