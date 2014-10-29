* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,625-0,805 06,000 0,625-0,800 Gondal 13,500 640-0,826 12,500 633-0,809 Jasdan 0,600 630-0,805 0,500 600-0,778 Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,875 02,500 639-0,814 Junagadh 06,500 610-0,845 06,000 607-0,798 Keshod 02,500 605-0,811 02,000 605-0,795 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,805 0,670-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,137 1,930-2,010 1,925-2,022 Sesame (Black) 0,168 2,150-3,080 2,000-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,735-0,816 0,731-0,801 Rapeseeds 025 600-625 590-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed