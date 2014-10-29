1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,805 0,670-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,293 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 612 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,200-24,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed