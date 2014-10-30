ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,835 1,285 1,293 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 622 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.