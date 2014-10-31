* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,500 0,625-0,805
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 13,500 640-0,826
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,600 630-0,805
Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,880 05,000 650-0,875
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 06,500 610-0,845
Keshod 04,500 640-0,823 04,000 628-0,815
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,930-2,010
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,150-3,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,735-0,816
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 600-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 1,285 1,285
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,350 3,570-3,580 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,700-3,705 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed