* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,500 0,625-0,805 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 13,500 640-0,826 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,600 630-0,805 Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,880 05,000 650-0,875 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 06,500 610-0,845 Keshod 04,500 640-0,823 04,000 628-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,930-2,010 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,150-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,735-0,816 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 600-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 1,285 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,350 3,570-3,580 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,700-3,705 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed