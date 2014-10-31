1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,835 1,278 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,350 3,570-3,580 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,700-3,705 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed