1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,625-0,775
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,835 1,278 1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,350 3,570-3,580 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,700-3,705 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed