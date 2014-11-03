* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,623-0,778 05,500 0,625-0,780 Gondal 16,000 620-0,810 13,500 640-0,826 Jasdan 1,000 603-0,795 0,600 630-0,805 Jamnagar 05,000 646-0,885 03,000 665-0,880 Junagadh 07,000 633-0,804 06,500 610-0,845 Keshod 05,000 615-0,800 04,500 640-0,823 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,624-0,778 0,640-0,780 0,623-0,768 0,625-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,410 1,950-2,020 1,930-2,010 Sesame (Black) 0,320 2,220-3,210 2,150-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,807-0,867 0,735-0,816 Rapeseeds 020 600-631 600-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,825 1,260 1,278 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 610 0,990-0,995 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,250 3,490-3,500 3,520-3,530 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,650-3,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed