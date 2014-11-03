1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Sesame oil eased further due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,624-0,778 0,640-0,780 0,623-0,768 0,625-0,770
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,825 1,248 1,278
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 578 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 600 610 0,990-0,995 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,250 2,270 3,490-3,500 3,520-3,530
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,650-3,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed