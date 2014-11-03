1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil eased further due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,624-0,778 0,640-0,780 0,623-0,768 0,625-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,825 1,248 1,278 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 578 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 600 610 0,990-0,995 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,270 3,490-3,500 3,520-3,530 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,650-3,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed