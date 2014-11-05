1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,624-0,760 0,624-0,778 0,623-0,755 0,623-0,768
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,240 1,248
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 565 578 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 587 600 0,975-0,980 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,250 2,250 3,490-3,500 3,490-3,500
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,890 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,620-3,625
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed