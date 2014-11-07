* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,601-0,764 05,000 0,623-0,755 Gondal 18,000 605-0,797 17,500 610-0,800 Jasdan 1,000 600-0,774 1,000 590-0,780 Jamnagar 04,000 660-0,845 06,000 669-0,860 Junagadh 06,000 611-0,780 09,000 625-0,801 Keshod 04,500 600-0,775 05,000 610-0,779 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,618-0,764 0,624-0,760 0,601-0,748 0,623-0,755 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,560 1,950-2,045 1,965-2,055 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,260-3,250 2,270-3,290 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,785-0,811 0,801-0,846 Rapeseeds 020 605-635 605-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,800 1,200 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 565 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 587 587 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,250 3,490-3,500 3,490-3,500 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,620-3,625 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed