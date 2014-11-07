1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,618-0,764 0,624-0,760 0,601-0,748 0,623-0,755 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,800 1,200 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 570 565 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 592 587 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,250 2,250 3,490-3,500 3,490-3,500 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,400 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,620-3,625 3,620-3,625 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed