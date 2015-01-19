* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,670-0,925 03,000 0,670-0,940 Gondal 09,000 681-0,930 09,000 690-0,945 Jasdan 0,400 605-0,898 0,400 615-0,906 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,960 02,500 711-0,978 Junagadh 05,000 680-0,935 04,000 675-0,937 Keshod 03,000 650-0,925 03,000 671-0,935 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,940 0,670-0,920 0,670-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,560 1,780-2,016 1,750-2,020 Sesame (Black) 0,420 2,200-3,026 2,150-2,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,801-0,832 0,801-0,841 Rapeseeds 010 720-755 710-745 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,590 1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 567 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed