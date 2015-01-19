1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
4.Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,940 0,670-0,920 0,670-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 1,040-1,045 0,930-0,935 0,990-0,995
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 1,055-1,056 0,945-1,946 1,005-1,006
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,590 1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 542 545 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 564 567 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed