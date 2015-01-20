* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,670-0,900 04,000 0,670-0,925 Gondal 08,500 685-0,905 09,000 681-0,930 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,889 0,400 605-0,898 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,937 03,000 700-0,960 Junagadh 04,000 675-0,903 05,000 680-0,935 Keshod 03,000 660-0,900 03,000 650-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,925 0,670-0,890 0,670-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,980-0,985 0,910-0,915 0,930-0,935 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,995-0,996 0,925-0,926 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 1,810-2,069 1,780-2,016 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,175-3,101 2,200-3,026 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,751-0,803 0,801-0,832 Rapeseeds 005 710-735 720-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,570 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 540 542 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 562 564 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed