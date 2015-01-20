BRIEF-Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,670-0,900 04,000 0,670-0,925 Gondal 08,500 685-0,905 09,000 681-0,930 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,889 0,400 605-0,898 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,937 03,000 700-0,960 Junagadh 04,000 675-0,903 05,000 680-0,935 Keshod 03,000 660-0,900 03,000 650-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,925 0,670-0,890 0,670-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,980-0,985 0,910-0,915 0,930-0,935 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,995-0,996 0,925-0,926 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 1,810-2,069 1,780-2,016 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,175-3,101 2,200-3,026 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,751-0,803 0,801-0,832 Rapeseeds 005 710-735 720-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,030 1,570 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 540 542 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 562 564 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac