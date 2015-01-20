1.Groundnut oil prices were weak due to low retail demand. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,925 0,670-0,890 0,670-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,980-0,985 0,900-0,905 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,995-0,996 0,915-1,916 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,030 1,575 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 540 542 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 562 564 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,754-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed