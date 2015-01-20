1.Groundnut oil prices were weak due to low retail demand.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,925 0,670-0,890 0,670-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,980-0,985 0,900-0,905 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,995-0,996 0,915-1,916 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,030 1,575 1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 540 542 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 562 564 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,754-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed