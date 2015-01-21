* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 04,000 0,670-0,900
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,500 685-0,905
Jasdan 0,300 611-0,880 0,300 600-0,889
Jamnagar 04,000 704-0,916 03,000 700-0,937
Junagadh 05,000 683-0,900 04,000 675-0,903
Keshod 03,000 670-0,894 03,000 660-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,900 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,810-2,069
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,175-3,101
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,751-0,803
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 710-735
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,020 1,560 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 540 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 562 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed