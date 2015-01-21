1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,900 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,915-1,916 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,575 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 535 540 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 557 562 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed