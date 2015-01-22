* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,660-0,880 04,000 0,670-0,900 Gondal 09,000 682-0,900 08,500 685-0,905 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,889 0,300 611-0,880 Jamnagar 02,500 705-0,903 04,000 704-0,916 Junagadh 04,500 670-0,890 05,000 683-0,900 Keshod 03,000 665-0,881 03,000 670-0,894 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,880 0,700-0,900 0,660-0,840 0,670-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,800 1,780-2,042 1,810-2,069 Sesame (Black) 0,880 2,100-2,993 2,175-3,101 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,701-0,781 0,751-0,803 Rapeseeds 020 690-730 710-735 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,020 1,560 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 535 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 557 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed