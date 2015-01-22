* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,660-0,880 04,000 0,670-0,900
Gondal 09,000 682-0,900 08,500 685-0,905
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,889 0,300 611-0,880
Jamnagar 02,500 705-0,903 04,000 704-0,916
Junagadh 04,500 670-0,890 05,000 683-0,900
Keshod 03,000 665-0,881 03,000 670-0,894
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,880 0,700-0,900 0,660-0,840 0,670-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,800 1,780-2,042 1,810-2,069
Sesame (Black) 0,880 2,100-2,993 2,175-3,101
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,701-0,781 0,751-0,803
Rapeseeds 020 690-730 710-735
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,020 1,560 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 535 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 557 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed