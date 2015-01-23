* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,650-0,910 03,500 0,660-0,880
Gondal 09,500 686-0,922 09,000 682-0,900
Jasdan 0,300 618-0,883 0,300 600-0,889
Jamnagar 03,000 711-0,928 02,500 705-0,903
Junagadh 04,000 680-0,895 04,500 670-0,890
Keshod 03,000 677-0,890 03,000 665-0,881
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,880 0,650-0,890 0,660-0,840
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,360 1,750-2,017 1,780-2,042
Sesame (Black) 0,580 2,080-3,077 2,100-2,993
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,610 0,701-0,786 0,701-0,781
Rapeseeds 025 690-730 690-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 528 532 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 550 554 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed